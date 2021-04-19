Police Investigate After Chicago 7-Year-Old Is Fatally Shot In A Drive-Thru

One Chicago neighborhood is reeling after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed at a McDonald’s drive-they over the weekend.

It happened in the Homan Square neighborhood, on West Roosevelt Road. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the child’s name was Jaslyn Adams.

Police say she and her father, Jontae Adams, 29, were both shot around 4:18 p.m. while waiting in line at the fast-food chain’s drive-thru. Investigators found at least 30 shell casings around the car, according to CBS Local Chicago.

Officers brought Jaslyn to Stroger Hospital where she died, NBC 5 Chicago reported Sunday evening (April 18). Her father was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Tawny McMullen is Jaslyn’s aunt. She told local news outlets that her niece was “real loving…just a sweet loving baby.” She urged others to “please put the guns down. Kids are afraid to go out the door because of this violence.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter to condemn gun violence following the shooting:

“I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago's West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children's lives short cannot go on.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Photo: Getty Images