Princes William & Harry Were At Ease Together After Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry were seen together publicly for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday (April 17). The brothers have been at odds for a few years now, however, body language expert Elaine Swann told Us Weekly they were completely "at ease" with each other following the funeral.

Though William and Harry did not walk together before the funeral or sit with each other during the services, the brothers were spotting together afterward. They were joined by William's wife, Kate Middleton, as well. Swann believes, based on the trio's demeanor, they had a chance to catch up before the funeral.

“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” the etiquette expert explained. “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession— going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service.”