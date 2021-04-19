Princes William & Harry Were At Ease Together After Prince Philip’s Funeral
By Emily Lee
April 19, 2021
Prince William and Prince Harry were seen together publicly for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday (April 17). The brothers have been at odds for a few years now, however, body language expert Elaine Swann told Us Weekly they were completely "at ease" with each other following the funeral.
Though William and Harry did not walk together before the funeral or sit with each other during the services, the brothers were spotting together afterward. They were joined by William's wife, Kate Middleton, as well. Swann believes, based on the trio's demeanor, they had a chance to catch up before the funeral.
“I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” the etiquette expert explained. “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession— going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service.”
“I believe it was natural,” Swann continued, dissecting the brothers' post-funeral walk. “If you look in, you see, William, he kind of hung back a little bit and waited for his brother and then continued to walk. It was nice for us to see them walking together, but I believe it was a very natural moment. I don’t think that was contrived.”
Swann also believes this latest public appearance shows the brothers want to move past their differences. “You recognize two siblings trying to pull it together. I think Harry was doing his best to say, ‘Hey, you know, bro, we’re still here. I’m still here. I still love you,’” she said. “And I believe William did his best to open his body language toward his brother. You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that’s saying, ‘Come on in let’s talk, let’s chat.’”
Photo: Getty