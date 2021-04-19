Queen Elizabeth Left Handwritten Note For Prince Philip On His Coffin

On Saturday (April 17), Queen Elizabeth laid Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, to rest. He passed away "peacefully" at home on April 9 following a lengthy hospital stay. The Duke of Edinburgh was 99-years-old.

The Queen was able to include a personal touch in her husband's funeral service. According to People, she left a handwritten note for Philip on his coffin. The note, which was left on his coffin throughout the services, was signed off with Her Majesty's childhood nickname—Lilibet.

Those who tune in to The Crown will know that it's long been believed Philip continued using the childhood nickname long into their marriage. People reports he was the last person to use the sweet nickname for the Queen. Unsurprisingly, The palace did not provide an official comment on the handwritten note as it's considered to be a "private" family matter.

Though Queen Elizabeth had to sit alone during the funeral service due to COVID-19 guidelines, a former palace aide assured the outlet that Her Majesty will have the support of her family as she carries on without Philip. "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on. She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life."

Photo: Getty