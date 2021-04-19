On Wednesday (April 21), Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 95th birthday. With the recent passing of her husband, Prince Philip, the Queen has reportedly made some changes to her birthday plans.

According to People, Her Majesty usually celebrates her birthday by sharing a new portrait with the public. This year, however, no new portrait of the Queen will be released to mark her milestone birthday.

Though this will be the Queen's first birthday in over 70 years without her husband by her side, she will still be surrounded by her staff and her three beloved dogs at Windsor Castle. She and Prince Philip used Windsor Castle as their home base while quarantining together this past year. People reports the Queen will likely receive visits from her close family members on or near her birthday, as well.

While it has yet to be confirmed, some speculation suggests Prince Harry has extended his trip back to the U.K. in order to be with his grandmother on her birthday. It was originally reported he would fly home soon after Philip's funeral on Saturday (April 17) to reunite with his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.

The Queen's public birthday celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, will also be different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. The festivities, which are held annually in June, with were canceled for the second year in a row.

Photo: Getty