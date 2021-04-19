Feedback

Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort Extending Ski Season With Bonus Days

By Ginny Reese

April 19, 2021

Portrait of man at top of ski slope while skiing on sunny winter afternoon

Ski season isn't over just yet!

You will now have a few more opportunities to hit the slopes. Solitude Mountain Resort announced that they will be reopening to the public this weekend after massive amounts of snowfall.

You can ski from April 22nd to April 25th.

The decision to add the "Spring Back Bonus Days" comes after 25 inches of snow fell over four days last week.

The resort's website states, "After last week's storm dropped 25" of new snow, we're excited to announce four more days of spring skiing at Solitude. Join us April 22 - 25 for more sunshine and more soft turns."

According to the website, the resort will run the Moonbeam and Apex lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free parking and rentals will be available.

Lift tickets will be $49 per adult, $39 per junior/senior, and $29 per child.You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Food and drinks will be available at Moonbeam Lodge for grab and go from Thursday to Sunday and at the Argenta Pub on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out Solitude Mountain Resort at 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road in Solitude, Utah.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort Extending Ski Season With Bonus Days

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.