Utah's Solitude Mountain Resort Extending Ski Season With Bonus Days

Ski season isn't over just yet!

You will now have a few more opportunities to hit the slopes. Solitude Mountain Resort announced that they will be reopening to the public this weekend after massive amounts of snowfall.

You can ski from April 22nd to April 25th.

The decision to add the "Spring Back Bonus Days" comes after 25 inches of snow fell over four days last week.

The resort's website states, "After last week's storm dropped 25" of new snow, we're excited to announce four more days of spring skiing at Solitude. Join us April 22 - 25 for more sunshine and more soft turns."

According to the website, the resort will run the Moonbeam and Apex lifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free parking and rentals will be available.

Lift tickets will be $49 per adult, $39 per junior/senior, and $29 per child.You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Food and drinks will be available at Moonbeam Lodge for grab and go from Thursday to Sunday and at the Argenta Pub on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out Solitude Mountain Resort at 12000 Big Cottonwood Canyon Road in Solitude, Utah.