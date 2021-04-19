WATCH: Veteran Quarterback Alex Smith Announces Decision On NFL Future

Smith's recovery was chronicled in an ESPN documentary that aired last spring, which showcased his fight and passing numerous tests and milestones in an effort to be cleared to return to NFL action.

Smith was released by Washington with two years remaining on his contract in March in an effort to save the team $14.9 million in cap space, ESPN reports.

The former University of Utah standout was selected No. 1 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft, spending his first seven seasons with the franchise (2005-2012) before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 and later Washington in 2018.

Smith finishes his NFL career with 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions on 3,250-of-5,193 passing and a 99-67-1 overall record.

