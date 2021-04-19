Feedback

Watch Joe Jonas Roll Up His Sleeve For COVID-19 Vaccine On NBC Special

By Hayden Brooks

April 19, 2021

Joe Jonas has been fully vaccinated and the pop star filmed himself receiving the second dose of the Pfizer shot.

As part of his effort to urge America to get vaccinated, Jonas, 31, appeared on NBC's Roll Up Your Sleeves TV special, which aired on Sunday (April 18). The broadcast was hosted by Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, and saw a star-studded line-up, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jennifer Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, come together to urge the public to do their part to end the pandemic.

"I'm not good with needles," Jonas said in his appearance as he sat in the office chair. He went on to loosen his body and talk his way through the injection. "I'm thinking about concerts and a yacht in Italy, Disney World, protecting my friends and family."

Earlier this month, Jonas shared a glimpse of him and wife Sophie Turner after getting their first dose of the shot from Walgreens. In the bathroom, the new parents flexed their muscles for a camera selfie, while sporting their red Walgreens bandaids. "Let’s (NOT) Get It!" he captioned the post.

Joe Jonas

