Why Miranda Lambert Replaced Chris Stapleton's Wife During ACMs Performance
By Emily Lee
April 19, 2021
During the ACM Awards on Sunday (April 17), Miranda Lambert teamed up with Chris Stapleton for an emotional performance of his song 'Maggie's Song.' Stapleton was originally supposed to be joined by his wife, Morgane Stapleton, for the duet. Due to a prior doula commitment, however, Morgane was unable to attend the awards show.
The memorable performance would've been even more emotional if Morgane had been able to join her husband. For those who don't know the story behind 'Maggie's Song,' the lyrics detail the life of Chris and Morgane's beloved dog Maggie. The song was written as a tribute to their late lab-terrier mix.
#MaggiesSong 🐶💗 @chrisstapleton— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 19, 2021
Support @muttnation's dog rescue efforts at https://t.co/uJcov5TDNz #acmawards pic.twitter.com/O8h451C7za
The lyrics recall the day Chris and Morgane first found Maggie, who had been abandoned in a shopping cart when she was just "fuzzy black pup." The lyrics also paint a loving pciture of Maggie's protective relationship with their five children and how she kept them"safe from harm."
The song takes a heartbreaking turn when Stapleton sings about the day Maggie passed away. "I told her she was a good dog / And I told her goodbye / Run, Maggie, run / With the heart of a rebel child / Run Maggie, run / Be just as free as you are wild," Stapleton sings.
“It’s all true stuff. There’s no embellishment in it,” Stapleton told the Los Angeles Times when the track debuted last year. "That one was hard to sing. I kept crying through a lot of it. I'm no authority on masculinity, but I don't feel un-masculine or embarrassed by having feelings. In fact, I think it's the most manly thing you can do."
Following his performance on Sunday, Stapleton shared a photo of his beloved pup on Instagram. He simply captioned the shot "Maggie."
Photo: Getty