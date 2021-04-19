The lyrics recall the day Chris and Morgane first found Maggie, who had been abandoned in a shopping cart when she was just "fuzzy black pup." The lyrics also paint a loving pciture of Maggie's protective relationship with their five children and how she kept them"safe from harm."

The song takes a heartbreaking turn when Stapleton sings about the day Maggie passed away. "I told her she was a good dog / And I told her goodbye / Run, Maggie, run / With the heart of a rebel child / Run Maggie, run / Be just as free as you are wild," Stapleton sings.

“It’s all true stuff. There’s no embellishment in it,” Stapleton told the Los Angeles Times when the track debuted last year. "That one was hard to sing. I kept crying through a lot of it. I'm no authority on masculinity, but I don't feel un-masculine or embarrassed by having feelings. In fact, I think it's the most manly thing you can do."

Following his performance on Sunday, Stapleton shared a photo of his beloved pup on Instagram. He simply captioned the shot "Maggie."