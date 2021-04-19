You'll Need A Reservation To Go To Cedar Point When It Reopens

Guests will have to make a reservation to go to Cedar Point as part of the park’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Cedar Point officials said they’ve implemented “an extensive” reopening plan. They emailed an announcement about the plan to season pass holders, published by WKYC on Monday (April 19). Pass holders will get first dibs on reservations, beginning online at 11 a.m. on April 26.

The park is slated to reopen in May 14.

Read the note here:

Dear Valued Passholder,

It's here - the countdown to opening day at Cedar Point is on and we can't wait to welcome you back!

We want you to have a FUN day at Cedar Point and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive amusement park reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park. This includes managing socially distant capacity in both the amusement park and water park, following the guidance from local and state health officials at this time.

To start the opening of the 2021 season, reservations will be required of all guests to Cedar Point. Online reservations will open to Season Passholders on April 26 at 11:00 AM. You will need a reservation for each passholder for entry into Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores, every time you plan to visit.

Passholders who have booked a stay at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point or Express Hotel will receive guaranteed entry to Cedar Point during the dates of their stay.

