13 More Businesses Can Now Sell Recreational Marijuana In Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued 13 new marijuana sales licenses.

The department used a bingo machine on April 19th to randomly choose the 13 businesses that would be issued the licenses in a lottery, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The drawing came just five months after voters passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona.

According to documents, the new licenses are located in rural areas.

Here are the 13 places across eight counties that now have licenses to sell recreational marijuana:

Apache County

Apache County Dispensary LLC of Springerville

Springerville Smoke, LLC of Springerville

Cochise County

Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC of Douglas

Gila County

Gila Dreams X, LLC of Payson

Lawrence Health Services LLC of Globe

Graham County

Piper's Shop LLC of Safford

Greenlee County

101010 Management LLC of Clifton

Sonoran Flower LLC of Clifton

La Paz County

AGI Management LLC of Quartzsite

FJM Group LLC of Quartzsite

Santa Cruz County

Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC of Tubac

MK Associates LLC

Yuma County

Yuma County Dispensary LLC of San Luis

