13 More Businesses Can Now Sell Recreational Marijuana In Arizona
By Ginny Reese
April 20, 2021
The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued 13 new marijuana sales licenses.
The department used a bingo machine on April 19th to randomly choose the 13 businesses that would be issued the licenses in a lottery, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
The drawing came just five months after voters passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona.
According to documents, the new licenses are located in rural areas.
Here are the 13 places across eight counties that now have licenses to sell recreational marijuana:
Apache County
- Apache County Dispensary LLC of Springerville
- Springerville Smoke, LLC of Springerville
Cochise County
- Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC of Douglas
Gila County
- Gila Dreams X, LLC of Payson
- Lawrence Health Services LLC of Globe
Graham County
- Piper's Shop LLC of Safford
Greenlee County
- 101010 Management LLC of Clifton
- Sonoran Flower LLC of Clifton
La Paz County
- AGI Management LLC of Quartzsite
- FJM Group LLC of Quartzsite
Santa Cruz County
- Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC of Tubac
- MK Associates LLC
Yuma County
- Yuma County Dispensary LLC of San Luis
Photo: Getty Images