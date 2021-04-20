Feedback

13 More Businesses Can Now Sell Recreational Marijuana In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2021

The Arizona Department of Health Services has issued 13 new marijuana sales licenses.

The department used a bingo machine on April 19th to randomly choose the 13 businesses that would be issued the licenses in a lottery, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The drawing came just five months after voters passed Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in Arizona.

According to documents, the new licenses are located in rural areas.

Here are the 13 places across eight counties that now have licenses to sell recreational marijuana:

Apache County

  • Apache County Dispensary LLC of Springerville
  • Springerville Smoke, LLC of Springerville

Cochise County

  • Formula 420 Cannabis, LLC of Douglas

Gila County

  • Gila Dreams X, LLC of Payson
  • Lawrence Health Services LLC of Globe

Graham County

  • Piper's Shop LLC of Safford

Greenlee County

  • 101010 Management LLC of Clifton
  • Sonoran Flower LLC of Clifton

La Paz County

  • AGI Management LLC of Quartzsite
  • FJM Group LLC of Quartzsite

Santa Cruz County

  • Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC of Tubac
  • MK Associates LLC

Yuma County

  • Yuma County Dispensary LLC of San Luis

Photo: Getty Images

