Bad Bunny's 2022 Tour Is The Fastest-Selling Tour Since 2018

By James Dinh

April 20, 2021

Bad Bunny's live performance comeback is making history.

According to Ticketmaster and Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN), the reggaeton superstar's "El Último Tour del Mundo 2022" has become the fastest-selling tour on the ticketing platform since 2018. As per Billboard, the tour reportedly sold 480,000 tickets in less than a week. The chart-topper's pre-sale date on April 15 ranks as the top sale date for any tour on Ticketmaster since 2018, helping the trek achieve the title of the highest-selling post-pandemic tour. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the tour is expected to gross between $63 million to $84 million.

"One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage," Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster, said in a statement. "The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active onsale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist."

For the tour, Bad Bunny will hit 35 cities across North America, beginning February 9, 2022. To capitalize off the success, he added 10 additional dates during the pre-sale, including extra shows in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, Houston, Orlando and San Jose.

Bad Bunny

