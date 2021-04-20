Feedback

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Called Off His Engagement

By Emily Lee

April 20, 2021

It's over for Lev Bure and Taylor Hutchinson.

On Monday (April 19), Candance Cameron Bure confirmed the rumors that her 21-year-old, Lev, had called off his engagement. Lev proposed to his ex-fiance, Taylor, back in August 2020.

The Fuller House actress did not reveal when Lev and Taylor decided to call it quits. The last time Lev appeared on Taylor's Instagram grid, however, was back in December.

"We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married," Candace told Us Weekly. Despite the split, Candace assured the outlet that her son is doing "great."

"It was a mutual decision," Candace added. "Nobody’s upset and heartbroken."

Though multiple photos of Lev remain on Taylor's Instagram account, Candace's post about the engagement has been deleted. The engagement announcements have also been removed from Lev and Taylor's Instagram feeds.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Called Off His Engagement

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.