Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Called Off His Engagement

It's over for Lev Bure and Taylor Hutchinson.

On Monday (April 19), Candance Cameron Bure confirmed the rumors that her 21-year-old, Lev, had called off his engagement. Lev proposed to his ex-fiance, Taylor, back in August 2020.

The Fuller House actress did not reveal when Lev and Taylor decided to call it quits. The last time Lev appeared on Taylor's Instagram grid, however, was back in December.

"We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married," Candace told Us Weekly. Despite the split, Candace assured the outlet that her son is doing "great."

"It was a mutual decision," Candace added. "Nobody’s upset and heartbroken."