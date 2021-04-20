Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Son Lev Called Off His Engagement
By Emily Lee
April 20, 2021
It's over for Lev Bure and Taylor Hutchinson.
On Monday (April 19), Candance Cameron Bure confirmed the rumors that her 21-year-old, Lev, had called off his engagement. Lev proposed to his ex-fiance, Taylor, back in August 2020.
The Fuller House actress did not reveal when Lev and Taylor decided to call it quits. The last time Lev appeared on Taylor's Instagram grid, however, was back in December.
"We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married," Candace told Us Weekly. Despite the split, Candace assured the outlet that her son is doing "great."
"It was a mutual decision," Candace added. "Nobody’s upset and heartbroken."
Though multiple photos of Lev remain on Taylor's Instagram account, Candace's post about the engagement has been deleted. The engagement announcements have also been removed from Lev and Taylor's Instagram feeds.
Photo: Getty