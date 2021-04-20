Father Outraged After Teacher Cuts His Daughter's Hair Without Permission

A Michigan father is demanding answers after his daughter came home crying because her teacher gave her a haircut. Jimmy Hoffmeyertold WJRT that the incident occurred just before spring break after another student cut her hair on the bus.

He said that he wasn't too upset when that happened and took his daughter, Jurnee, to a salon to get a professional cut.

"I mean, I chalked it up because it was a child, and you're not thinking of any serious consequences having to do with a kid," Hoffmeyer said.

But what happened two days later left his blood-boiling. When Jurnee came home from school, she was in tears because her teacher decided to give her a haircut.

"She was crying," Hoffmeyer told the Detroit Free Press. "She was afraid of getting in trouble for getting her hair cut."

"I asked what happened and said, 'I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,'" he continued. "She said, 'but dad, it was the teacher.' The teacher cut her hair to even it out."

He reached out to officials at Ganiard Elementary in Mt. Pleasant but did not receive much of an explanation about what happened.

"Our kind of hair, you can't just wet down and cut it because and that's when I feel like they should have, even if they were trying to do it in the kindest of their heart, once they seen the outcome, they should have been like, yeah we messed up," he said. "We should probably call him and let him know what just happened."

Hoffmeyer pulled Jurnee out of the school and had her transferred to another elementary school.

He plans to attend the next school board meeting in hopes that somebody from the school district will offer an apology for what happened.

"I would like them to own up to their responsibilities," he said. "Like, we've been asking as a public apology, for the most part, to let Jurnee know that yes, they acknowledge that it was wrong and that it should have never been done and that she should never have been through something like this."

Photo: Getty Images