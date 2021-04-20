Hackers Post Thousands Of Files Taken From Broward County Public Schools
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2021
Hackers released nearly 26,000 stolen files after a South Florida school district refused to pay a $40 million ransom, according to NBC Miami.
The international malware group Conti posted the files Monday (April 19), which contained the accounting and financial records from the Broward School District, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. These files, which are dated from 2012 to March 2021, does not contain Social Security numbers, so far, reporters learned.
"The published files include more 750 employee mileage reports, 36 employee travel reimbursement forms, more than 700 invoices for spring water, more than 1,000 invoices for school construction work, about 400 payments to Broward Sheriff’s Office or local police departments for security, dozens of utility bills and several employee phone lists," NBC Miami wrote.
Most of the information released are public records, but some confidential material was shared, according to the report. An invoice from March 2021 shows the name and birth date of a 9-year-old student who was being examined for a disability, for example. Some documents list employee benefits, while others show named bus drivers who visited urgent care centers.
"Cybersecurity experts are continuing to investigate the incident and enhance measures system-wide,” according to a statement from Broward School District. An official also said they will notify anyone whose personal information was shared.
The school district's chief information officer, Phil Dunn, also requested $20 million to enhance the district’s cyber-security efforts from the school board. Officials plan to make a final decision soon.
