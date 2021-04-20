Hackers Post Thousands Of Files Taken From Broward County Public Schools

Most of the information released are public records, but some confidential material was shared, according to the report. An invoice from March 2021 shows the name and birth date of a 9-year-old student who was being examined for a disability, for example. Some documents list employee benefits, while others show named bus drivers who visited urgent care centers.

"Cybersecurity experts are continuing to investigate the incident and enhance measures system-wide,” according to a statement from Broward School District. An official also said they will notify anyone whose personal information was shared.

The school district's chief information officer, Phil Dunn, also requested $20 million to enhance the district’s cyber-security efforts from the school board. Officials plan to make a final decision soon.

