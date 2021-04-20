Feedback

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2021

By Emily Lee

April 20, 2021

With May right around the corner, it's time to start looking ahead to all the new TV shows, documentaries, and films hitting Netflix next month. There are a ton of Netflix originals making their debut next month, including the highly anticipated follow-up to Selena: The Series and new superhero show Jupiter's Legacy. Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in May 2021:

May 1st

  • Aliens Stole My Body
  • Dead Again in Tombstone
  • Green Zone
  • J.T. LeRoy
  • Love Happens
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Screenplay by Noah Baumbach.
  • State of Play
  • The Darkest Hour
  • The Whole Truth
  • Your Highness
  • Waist Deep

May 2nd

  • Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2) 
  • Hoarders (Season 11)

May 4th

  • Selena: The Series (Season 2)—Netflix Original

May 5th

  • The Last Days
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)—Netflix Original—

May 6th

  • And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)—Netflix Original

May 7th

  • Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1)—Netflix Original—
  • Milestone (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Monster (2021)—Netflix Original—

May 8th

  • Super Me (2021)—Netflix Original

May 12th

  • Dance of the Forty One (2021)—Netflix Original —
  • Oxygen (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Upshaws (Season 1)—Netflix Original

May 14th

  • Ferry (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Haunted (Season 3)—Netflix Original
  • I Am All Girls (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Strange House / Das schaurige Haus (2021)—Netflix Original
  • The Woman in the Window (2021)—Netflix Original

May 15th

  • Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

May 19th

  • Who Killed Sara? (Season 2—Netflix Original

May 20th

  • Special (Season 2)—Netflix Original

May 21st

  • Army of the Dead (2021)—Netflix Original
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) —Netflix Original

May 26th

  • The Divine Ponytail (2021) —Netflix Original

May 27th

  • Eden (Season 1) —Netflix Original

May 28th

  • Lucifer (Season 5B)–Netflix Original
  • The Kominsky Method (Season 3)—Netflix Original

What will you be streaming next month?

Photo: Netflx

