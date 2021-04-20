Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2021

With May right around the corner, it's time to start looking ahead to all the new TV shows, documentaries, and films hitting Netflix next month. There are a ton of Netflix originals making their debut next month, including the highly anticipated follow-up to Selena: The Series and new superhero show Jupiter's Legacy. Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in May 2021:

May 1st

Aliens Stole My Body

Dead Again in Tombstone

Green Zone

J.T. LeRoy

Love Happens

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Screenplay by Noah Baumbach.

State of Play

The Darkest Hour

The Whole Truth

Your Highness

Waist Deep

May 2nd

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 2)

Hoarders (Season 11)

May 4th

Selena: The Series (Season 2)—Netflix Original

May 5th

The Last Days

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Limited Series)—Netflix Original—

May 6th

And Tomorrow The Entire World (2020)—Netflix Original

May 7th

Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1)—Netflix Original—

Milestone (2021)—Netflix Original

Monster (2021)—Netflix Original—

May 8th

Super Me (2021)—Netflix Original

May 12th

Dance of the Forty One (2021)—Netflix Original —

Oxygen (2021)—Netflix Original

The Upshaws (Season 1)—Netflix Original

May 14th

Ferry (2021)—Netflix Original

Haunted (Season 3)—Netflix Original

I Am All Girls (2021)—Netflix Original

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021)—Netflix Original

The Strange House / Das schaurige Haus (2021)—Netflix Original

The Woman in the Window (2021)—Netflix Original

May 15th

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2)

May 19th

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2—Netflix Original

May 20th

Special (Season 2)—Netflix Original

May 21st

Army of the Dead (2021)—Netflix Original

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) —Netflix Original

May 26th

The Divine Ponytail (2021) —Netflix Original

May 27th

Eden (Season 1) —Netflix Original

May 28th

Lucifer (Season 5B)–Netflix Original

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)—Netflix Original

What will you be streaming next month?

Photo: Netflx