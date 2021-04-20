Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2021

A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In May 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to 17 Again, Saving Private Ryan, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:

May 1st:

17 Again (2009)

A.M.I. (2019)

Atomic Puppet (1 Season)

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Den of Thieves (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Euphoria (2018)

How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)

I Am Legend (2007)

Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock (2015)

Mud (2012)

Mystery Men (1999)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

Platoon (1986)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Snowpiercer (2013)

The Art of War (2000)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Two Graves (2018)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Waiting (2015)

Waterworld (1995)

May 4th

No estoy loca (2018)

War Horse (2011)

May 5th

The Little Prince (2015)

May 6th

Hangman (2017)

May 7th

Lockout (2012)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)

May 8th

House at the End of the Street (2012)

The Chosen Ones (2015)

May 9th

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

The Bulbul’s Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul (2013)

May 10th

Bheemayan (2018)

Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)

Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

May 11th

Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)

Quartet (2012)

The Beginning of Life: The Series (2016)

May 12th

Love is Blind (2019)

May 13th

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

May 15th

BBC’s Sherlock (Season 1-4)

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)

Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)

May 17th

Disney’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)

