Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2021
By Emily Lee
April 21, 2021
A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In May 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to 17 Again, Saving Private Ryan, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:
May 1st:
- 17 Again (2009)
- A.M.I. (2019)
- Atomic Puppet (1 Season)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Blackfish (2013)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Den of Thieves (2018)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
- Euphoria (2018)
- How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
- I Am Legend (2007)
- Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Mud (2012)
- Mystery Men (1999)
- Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)
- Platoon (1986)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Snowpiercer (2013)
- The Art of War (2000)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Green Hornet (2011)
- The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
- The Spy Next Door (2010)
- The Wedding Planner (2001)
- Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)
- Two Graves (2018)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Waiting (2015)
- Waterworld (1995)
May 4th
- No estoy loca (2018)
- War Horse (2011)
May 5th
- The Little Prince (2015)
May 6th
- Hangman (2017)
May 7th
- Lockout (2012)
- P. King Duckling (1 Season)
- Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)
May 8th
- House at the End of the Street (2012)
- The Chosen Ones (2015)
May 9th
- Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)
- Lion’s Heart (2013)
- Regatta (2015)
- Tattah (2013)
- The Bulbul’s Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul (2013)
May 10th
- Bheemayan (2018)
- Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)
- Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)
- Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)
May 11th
- Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)
- Quartet (2012)
- The Beginning of Life: The Series (2016)
May 12th
- Love is Blind (2019)
May 13th
- Scandal in Sorrento (1955)
- The Sign of Venus (1955)
May 15th
- BBC’s Sherlock (Season 1-4)
- Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
- Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)
- Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)
May 17th
- Disney’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)
