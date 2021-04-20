Feedback

Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2021

By Emily Lee

April 21, 2021

A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. It's always exciting to see which shows and movies will pop up on the streaming service next, but there's also a downside—all the departing titles. In May 2021, Netflix will be saying goodbye to 17 Again, Saving Private Ryan, and more. Here's everything leaving Netflix next month:

May 1st:

  • 17 Again (2009)
  • A.M.I. (2019)
  • Atomic Puppet (1 Season)
  • Batman Begins (2005)
  • Blackfish (2013)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Den of Thieves (2018)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • Euphoria (2018)
  • How to Be a Latin Lover (2017)
  • I Am Legend (2007)
  • Japanese Style Originator (1 Season)
  • Jumping the Broom (2011)
  • Kingdom (Seasons 1-3)
  • Knock Knock (2015)
  • Mud (2012)
  • Mystery Men (1999)
  • Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)
  • Platoon (1986)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Snowpiercer (2013)
  • The Art of War (2000)
  • The Dark Knight (2008)
  • The Green Hornet (2011)
  • The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
  • The Spy Next Door (2010)
  • The Wedding Planner (2001)
  • Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)
  • Two Graves (2018)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Waiting (2015)
  • Waterworld (1995)

May 4th

  • No estoy loca (2018)
  • War Horse (2011)

May 5th

  • The Little Prince (2015)

May 6th

  • Hangman (2017)

May 7th

  • Lockout (2012)
  • P. King Duckling (1 Season)
  • Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (1 Season)

May 8th

  • House at the End of the Street (2012)
  • The Chosen Ones (2015)

May 9th

  • Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)
  • Lion’s Heart (2013)
  • Regatta (2015)
  • Tattah (2013)
  • The Bulbul’s Nest, aka Ush El Bulbul (2013)

May 10th

  • Bheemayan (2018)
  • Chhota Bheem Aur Kaala Yodha (2018)
  • Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)
  • Chhota Bheem Ka Troll Se Takkar (2018)

May 11th

  • Ha Unlimited (Seasons 1-2)
  • Quartet (2012)
  • The Beginning of Life: The Series (2016)

May 12th

  • Love is Blind (2019)

May 13th

  • Scandal in Sorrento (1955)
  • The Sign of Venus (1955)

May 15th

  • BBC’s Sherlock (Season 1-4)
  • Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)
  • Monster Math Squad (Seasons 1-2)
  • Twirlywoos (Seasons 1-2)

May 17th

  • Disney’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014)

Photo: Getty

