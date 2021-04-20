Prince William and Prince Harry made headlines on Saturday (April 17) when they reunited publicly for the first time in over a year. The estranged brothers were photographed walking together a Prince Philip’s funeral, as well as having a chat while leaving St George’s Chapel with Kate Middleton after the service.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge acted as the “peacemaker” between William and Harry at the service. “They were very tense as they walked into that chapel,” Nicholl told Us Weekly. “As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused.”

Harry and William both appeared tense as they walked behind their grandfather's casket before the ceremony. When they left the chapel, however, there was a visible change in their demeanor and they were seen happily chatting with each other. Nicholl credits this change "largely" to Kate's involvement. “The Duchess of Cambridge made a point of speaking to Harry,” she said. “And when she did that, you can see them visibly relax.”

Body language expert Elaine Swann echoed these sentiments, as well, crediting Kate's actions for bringing the brothers together. “I really do appreciate the fact that Catherine moved and allowed the brothers to kind of walk between one another because they know the world is watching,” she told the outlet. “If she were in between the two brothers that would have been, you know, now we would be [her over the men]. So, it was nice for us to see them walking together.”

Photo: Getty