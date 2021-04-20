Kelly Osbourne Relapses After Being 4 Years Sober: 'Not Proud Of It'
By Regina Star
April 20, 2021
Kelly Osbourne is “not proud” of breaking her sobriety, but she’s not giving up on herself.
The former View co-host made the difficult admission in a video shared to Instagram Monday (April 19), confessing to her fans that she “relapsed” after going four years sober. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery,” Osbourne said in an Instagram Story, according to PEOPLE.
"I relapsed. Not proud of it," the 36-year-old continued. "But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."
Assuring fans she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time,” Osbourne concluded, “Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you’ll be hearing from me soon.
After dealing with addiction and substance abuse struggles during the mid-'00s — and entering multiple rehab programs during that time, Osbourne motivated herself to embark on her road to sobriety in 2018.
She honored her second sober anniversary the following year by sharing a screenshot of a twelve steps app she used to track her progress.
“I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years,” she wrote at the time. “To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good. 🎈”
Photo: Getty Images