Kelly Osbourne Relapses After Being 4 Years Sober: 'Not Proud Of It'

Kelly Osbourne is “not proud” of breaking her sobriety, but she’s not giving up on herself.

The former View co-host made the difficult admission in a video shared to Instagram Monday (April 19), confessing to her fans that she “relapsed” after going four years sober. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery,” Osbourne said in an Instagram Story, according to PEOPLE.

"I relapsed. Not proud of it," the 36-year-old continued. "But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."