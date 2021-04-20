Maren Morris Explains Why She Isn't Interested In Her Pre-Baby Figure

Maren Morris is proud of her post-pregnancy body and no one can tell her otherwise.

While doing virtual press for Sunday night's (April 18) 2021 ACM Awards, Morris, 31, spoke about bouncing back after giving birth to her son, Hayes Andrew, and the pressure that comes along with getting a pre-baby figure. "We're always extremely pressed to erase any evidence on our body that we had a child — that we housed a child for nine, 10 months — so I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before,'" the country hitmaker explained via PEOPLE.

"That's not really the goal — that shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid," she continued.

Morris went on to declare that she's "really proud of where [her] body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier" prior to welcoming baby Hayes last March. "It's like, 'I did something that half the population can't do.' So I think that's pretty f**king rad," she said. "That's kind of how I came to that epiphany and was like, 'I'm gonna share this.'"

In early April, Morris admitted that she is "never saying 'trying to get my body back' again" in an Instagram post of her working out. "I love the fact that I've got curves now and it proves that I did something really amazing and wonderful with my life," she told reporters. "Whether you've got a kid or not, it's like, who cares? Just enjoy working out if you want to do that."