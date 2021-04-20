Feedback

Morrissey's Manager Slams Benedict Cumberbatch For Accepting Simpsons Role

By Katrina Nattress

April 20, 2021

Over the weekend, The Simpsons aired a Morrissey-inspired episode called “Panic On The Streets Of Springfield” that portrayed The Smiths frontman as a greedy, overweight, meat-eating racist. After writing a scathing statement about how he was depicted in the show, the singer's manager Peter Katsis shared another message on Moz's Facebook page, this time geared towards Benedict Cumberbatch, who voiced the Morrissey-inspired character Quilloughby.

Thinking more today on this Simpson’s bulls**t….." he wrote. "Why did Cumberbatch even agree to take this voice-over gig playing the Morrissey character? Could he be that hard up for cash that he would agree to bad rap another artist that harshly? Clearly he would have read the outline or script before he took the gig."

He then took a personal swing at the actor. "Could he actually be as big an asshole as the people on The Simpson’s writing team? and the FOX team?" Katsis continued. "Apparently so. Maybe he should speak up and tell his side of this. "Does he even have enough balls to do that?"

Oof.

In a since-deleted statement of his own, Moz admitted that he'd like to sue The Simpsons but doesn't have the resources to do so. “The hatred shown towards me from the creators of The Simpsons is obviously a taunting lawsuit, but one that requires more funding than I could possibly muster in order to make a challenge,” he wrote. “Neither do I have a determined business squad of legal practitioners ready to pounce.”

The show nor Cumberbatch have yet to address Morrissey's accusations. See Katsis' latest statement below.

Thinking more today on this Simpson’s bullshit….. Why did Cumberbatch even agree to take this voice-over gig playing...

Posted by Morrissey Official on Monday, April 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Morrissey

