New Georgia Brewhouse Applauded For Its 'Codeword' Plan To Keep Women Safe

Women are crediting a Georgia brewery’s job well-done after one of its bartenders successfully removed a man who was making unwanted advancements toward women.

It happened because the relatively-new brewhouse implemented a plan: If any woman felt uncomfortable or in danger, she could let a bartender know she wasn’t OK via a secret code word.

Red Top Brewhouse, which opened in Acworth in August, used its plan for the first time over the weekend on April 10.

"There was a gentleman that was being inappropriate towards a couple of middle-aged women who were sitting at the bar with me. I could tell from the time he sat down the attention was unwanted," Jacob Crossan, the bartender who escorted the man out of the brewhouse, explained to 11 Alive.

The Brewhouse shared a note on Facebook explaining what happened and the importance of continuing its efforts to make all customers feel safe. The post has since garnered more than 2,000 reactions, more than 340 comments and more than 760 shares as of Tuesday (April 20). Many commenters were women, thanking them for their efforts.