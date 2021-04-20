New 'Selfie Museum' In Durham Gives Guests A Chance To Feel Like Royalty

Attention all Instagram lovers and amateur photographers alike. A new business in Durham is giving visitors a chance to spice up their selfies and mix things up by snapping some photos in front of unique and styled backgrounds.

Faith Jones, a co-owner of the recently opened Selfie Symposium in the Renaissance Center, said the goal of the self-professed "premiere selfie museum" of Durham is provide a judgment-free zone for people to come in and capture self-portraits in an atmosphere boasting "good vibes only," according to WRAL.

"That's really important to us, that you are free to be yourself," said Jones.