New 'Selfie Museum' In Durham Gives Guests A Chance To Feel Like Royalty
By Sarah Tate
April 20, 2021
Attention all Instagram lovers and amateur photographers alike. A new business in Durham is giving visitors a chance to spice up their selfies and mix things up by snapping some photos in front of unique and styled backgrounds.
Faith Jones, a co-owner of the recently opened Selfie Symposium in the Renaissance Center, said the goal of the self-professed "premiere selfie museum" of Durham is provide a judgment-free zone for people to come in and capture self-portraits in an atmosphere boasting "good vibes only," according to WRAL.
"That's really important to us, that you are free to be yourself," said Jones.
To get the fun one-hour photoshoot experience, visitors can pay $30 to snap as many selfies as they like with the variety of quirky backgrounds, which Jones describes as separate works of art. You can even get a snapshot of what your royal life could look like with the large golden throne.
"Everyone is royalty here, so you have the opportunity to be a king or queen or a princess," said Jones.
As of now, they are following social distancing protocols and allowing only 10 guests at a time. Eventually, however, they hope to open up for special group events like birthdays and bridal showers.
For more information on Selfie Symposium, visit their website here.
Photo: Getty Images