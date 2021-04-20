Feedback

New 'Selfie Museum' In Durham Gives Guests A Chance To Feel Like Royalty

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2021

Attention all Instagram lovers and amateur photographers alike. A new business in Durham is giving visitors a chance to spice up their selfies and mix things up by snapping some photos in front of unique and styled backgrounds.

Faith Jones, a co-owner of the recently opened Selfie Symposium in the Renaissance Center, said the goal of the self-professed "premiere selfie museum" of Durham is provide a judgment-free zone for people to come in and capture self-portraits in an atmosphere boasting "good vibes only," according to WRAL.

"That's really important to us, that you are free to be yourself," said Jones.

To get the fun one-hour photoshoot experience, visitors can pay $30 to snap as many selfies as they like with the variety of quirky backgrounds, which Jones describes as separate works of art. You can even get a snapshot of what your royal life could look like with the large golden throne.

"Everyone is royalty here, so you have the opportunity to be a king or queen or a princess," said Jones.

As of now, they are following social distancing protocols and allowing only 10 guests at a time. Eventually, however, they hope to open up for special group events like birthdays and bridal showers.

For more information on Selfie Symposium, visit their website here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About New 'Selfie Museum' In Durham Gives Guests A Chance To Feel Like Royalty

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.