Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the first time in over a year for their grandfather's funeral this past weekend. Despite making headlines for leaving Prince Philip's funeral services together, a source close to the royals reveals the brothers still have a long way to go in mending their rift.

Harry and William's relationship reportedly remains “extremely frosty” following their cordial reunion, the source told The Mirror. “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone," the source revealed. "He wrote a deeply personal note to his dad to try and set things straight but tensions are still running high and things haven’t exactly ironed out the way he had hoped."

Other than Prince Harry's letter to Prince Charles, it's believed the three princes put a pin in their differences for the funeral. “There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral," the source shared. “The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved.”

The Duke of Sussex didn’t expect everything to be "completely back to normal," however, he feels that "after seeing his family was there is a lot of ground to make up." The source added that "whether that is harder or easier to do on the other side of the world remains to be seen. There is a lot of distrust in the camp and everything is still very, very raw.”

Though it was originally reported that Harry would fly home shortly after the funeral in order to be with his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, it is now believed he's staying in London until after Queen Elizabeth's birth. The monarch will celebrate her 95th birthday on Wednesday (April 21). As this will be her first birthday in over 70 years without her husband by her side, it's likely to be a somber occasion.

