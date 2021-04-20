Feedback

Rock Hitmaker Jim Steinman Dead At 73

By Hayden Brooks

April 20, 2021

Jim Steinman, otherwise known as the hitmaker for folks like Meat Loaf, Air Supply, Celine Dion and more, has passed away. He was 73.

As per TMZ, Steinman died on Monday (April 19) in Connecticut. While the cause of death is unknown, it was an unexpected passing as there was a medical emergency call made from his home around 3:30 AM on Sunday to transport a male patient. Among Steinman's most notable pieces include his songwriting on Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell and Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell. He wrote and produced the star's signature record, "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Aside from the aforementioned stars, Steinman also worked with Def Leppard, Barbra Streisand, Billy Squier and The Sisters of Mercy.

Photo: Getty Images

Jim Steinman

Chat About Rock Hitmaker Jim Steinman Dead At 73

