Rumor Has It Adele Is Dating A Childhood Friend

Adele has found romance once again.

In a new report from the U.K.'s Closer magazine, it was revealed that the pop superstar, 32, has bounced back from her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and discovered love with a childhood friend.

"Adele's smitten and, while she's keen to keep his identity under wraps, she's not hidden her newfound happiness from family and friends," an insider said of the new pairing. "The romance came out of the blue while Adele was back home in London last year while lockdown restrictions eased. Their friendship took an unexpected turn after a boozy night with mutual pals when they both realized they had feelings for each other."

According to the gossip report, the pair’s romance works because they have "the foundation of a friendship,” which prompted things to progress quickly. "They're both so happy,” the insider added. The two are also reportedly on the same page when it comes to future plans. "Adele's never hidden the fact she wants more children and she's said her new boyfriend is even broodier,” the source revealed.

Earlier this year, Adele and Konecki reached the end of their divorce process by firming out the custody details. As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the pair decided on sharing joint legal and physical custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo, with neither party needing to pay spousal support. The singer also reportedly agreed not to write material about her romance with Konecki to protect Angelo. "Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different," a source told The Sun. "They're both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that's why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship."

Photo: Getty Images