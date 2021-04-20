Seattle Seahawks' Aldon Smith Wanted For Assaulting A Man In Louisiana

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith is wanted for allegedly assaulting a man in Louisana. On Monday (April 19), the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Smith on charges of second-degree battery.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a call for medical assistance and spoke with a man who claimed that Smith assaulted him outside of a business. Officials did not provide details about the attack or the injuries sustained by the victim.

According to WDSU, the attack was captured on camera.

The Seahawks, who signed Smith to a one-year contract last week, issued a brief statement about the matter.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith," a Seahawks spokesperson said. "Aldon notified us, and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

If convicted, Smith faces up to eight years behind bars and a maximum fine of $2,000.

This is not the first time that Smith has had to deal with off-the-field issues during his career. He has been suspended numerous times and has missed a total of four seasons due to personal conduct policy violations and other drug-related offenses. He was reinstated by the NFL last season and played for the Dallas Cowboys.

Photo: Getty Images