Toddler Shot In Chicago Road Rage Shooting Released From The ICU

A toddler who was shot during a road rage incident in Chicago on April 6 is breathing on his own and has been released from the intensive care unit.

Hospital officials said that 22-month-old Kayden Swann is expected to recover from his injuries but will have to undergo intensive rehabilitation.

"He is moving all of his extremities, and I'm optimistic that he's continuing to have a positive neurologic recovery," Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer of Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, said.

Authorities are still looking for the gunman who opened fire on a vehicle being driven by JuShawn Brown, who was identified by officials as Swann's grandfather. Brown was nearly struck by a merging SUV and exchanged words with the driver.

"The driver of the SUV produced a firearm and asked (Brown) 'what he wanted to do about it' while dangling the firearm," prosecutors wrote in a court filing, according to WMAQ. "Brown then placed his 9mm handgun on his lap. Brown then traveled through several lanes of traffic in an attempt to get away, while the SUV continued to follow closely behind."

"The driver of the SUV then fired several shots at (Brown's) vehicle, striking it multiple times. One of the bullets shattered the rear passenger window and struck (Kayden)."

While none of the recovered shell-casings were from Brown's gun, he was taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Officials said that Brown did not have a permit to carry the handgun.

