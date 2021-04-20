Rage Against The Machine's sophomore album Evil Empire turned 25 on April 16, and while the band celebrated the milestone with a special merch collection, Tom Morello's taking his own trip down memory lane. On Monday (April 19), the guitarist shared a photo on Instagram of the scrappy guitar/amp combo he used to record the album's sixth track, "Tire Me," which ended up winning the band a Grammy for "Best Metal Performance" in 1997.

"This guitar/amp combo was used to record 'Tire Me' on @rageagainstthemachine’s Evil Empire album which came out 25 years ago last week," Morello explained in the post's caption. "The guitar, which I’m not even sure is made out of wood (plywood?) cost 40 Canadian dollars at a Toronto pawn shop and the amp is a 20 watt solid state practice amp I had in my apartment. The song won our first Grammy."

Crazy!

See Morello's post below.