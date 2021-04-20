Video Captures Tow Truck Driver Moving Blazing Dumpster To Save Building

Tow Truck Driver Dean Mathisen is credited as a hero for moving a dumpster fire (literally) away from a building to keep it from spreading.

It was all captured on video and posted to TikTok.

Mathisen, 35, who works for PLC Towing, saw that there were “flames (shooting) out the top of the dumpster” in Highland Park shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday (April 20). It was behind the MSP Tobacco and Vapor shop on West Seventh Street, the Pioneer Press reported.

Mathisen said he wasn’t able to keep tabs on the suspect (though police managed to track him down later), but there was something else he was able to do to help before police arrived at the scene: move the dumpster away from the business.

The dash camera on his tow truck captured this video: