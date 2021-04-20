VIDEO: Ferris Wheel Employee And Mother Clash At Opa-Locka Flea Market
By Zuri Anderson
April 20, 2021
An investigation is underway after a online video shows a fight between a Ferris wheel operator and a woman at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, according to Local 10.
The brawl went down Saturday (April 17) around 9:44 p.m. when off-duty police officers were called in for backup. An "escalating disturbance" was reported in the 12700 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, which was also caught on camera.
Footage shared to social media shows a mother and her kids getting off the Ferris wheel. An argument began between them and the employee operating the ride in the video, and that's when the worker pushed is seen pushing the woman. The fight broke out from there with other people shown getting involved, too.
Opa-locka Police said dozens of people ran to the exit when officers showed up. Detectives initially didn't find the alleged victim seen in the video, but they eventually identified the woman, officers noted.
After interviewing the woman on Sunday (April 18), authorities said there was probably cause to arrest the employee.
Come Monday (April 19), NBC Miami learned that the employee allegedly involved in the brawl has been suspended and is cooperating with police. A spokesperson Hildebrand Amusement Rides told reporters they don’t condone these kinds of actions.
Photo: Getty Images