VIDEO: Ferris Wheel Employee And Mother Clash At Opa-Locka Flea Market

An investigation is underway after a online video shows a fight between a Ferris wheel operator and a woman at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, according to Local 10.

The brawl went down Saturday (April 17) around 9:44 p.m. when off-duty police officers were called in for backup. An "escalating disturbance" was reported in the 12700 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, which was also caught on camera.

Footage shared to social media shows a mother and her kids getting off the Ferris wheel. An argument began between them and the employee operating the ride in the video, and that's when the worker pushed is seen pushing the woman. The fight broke out from there with other people shown getting involved, too.