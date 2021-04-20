WATCH: Armed Child Carjacker Gets Body Slammed By Victim In California

Surveillance video captured the moment an armed carjacker learned he picked the wrong victim. The suspects, who were not identified because they are minors, approached a man outside of his home in San Leandro, California, and pointed a gun at him. Instead of complying, the man picked up the child and body-slammed him to the ground.

The man tried to pin the boy on the street, but he managed to escape and fled the scene in a white Kia. The suspect lost his gun when he hit the ground and was forced to leave it behind.

Police said that wasn't the suspects' first carjacking attempt, and it wouldn't be their last. Six hours earlier, the suspect and his accomplices tried to rob a customer at a Chase Bank but ran off when the victim said they were an off-duty police officer. A few days later, the suspect and two others were arrested while trying to carjack somebody in Oakland.

They were released to their guardians but continued their crime spree. Three days later, they were arrested again, along with a fourth person, attempting another carjacking.

Officials said the suspects were an 11-year-old, a 12-year-old, and two 14-year-olds. Investigators managed to connect all the carjackings using surveillance footage which showed the same Kia SUV at all the crime scenes.

The cases have been referred to the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center for prosecution.

Photo: Getty Images