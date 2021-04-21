Feedback

5 Men Splatter Target Items With Chocolate Syrup, Cause $1,000 Of Damage

By Kelly Fisher

April 21, 2021

Police are on the lookout for five suspects accused of splattering chocolate syrup all over the merchandise at a Target store.

Local law enforcement officers responded to the call on Allen Road in Woodhaven, at nearly 10 p.m. on April 16, according to the News Herald in Sterling Heights. They met with the asset production leader, who told authorities that the five men caused about $1,000 worth of damage with Hershey's Syrup in about 10 minutes.

It was all caught on surveillance footage, which shows they fled in a red Jeep, the News Herald reports. Target employees described four white males and one black male involved in the incident.

The group left the store by the time employees knew the incident happened.

Photo: Getty Images

