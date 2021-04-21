8-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Ingesting Mother's LSD In Washington

An 8-year-old boy was left unconscious in Washington after deputies said he ingested his mother's LSD, according to KOMO.

Clallam County Sheriff's deputies said they were called to the 200 block of McCarver Street in Port Angeles Monday evening (April 19). A mother told dispatchers her son was in the living room "tripping" after he told her he was "feeling funny," authorities said. Investigators said the mother noticed the LSD she hid in the freezer for a year was missing, as well.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. They said he was unconscious and wasn't able to respond to deputies' questions about the incident. Authorities said the boy was later flown to a Tacoma hospital for close monitoring by medical staff.

The mother told investigators she hid the LSD in the freezer so that her son wouldn't find it.

Child Protective Services is investigating the incident.

There have been other incidents involving parents or caretakers, children and drugs. A Utah mom reportedly had her unrestrained children in her vehicle along with drugs. A teenage babysitter allegedly posted Snapchat videos of a child vaping in Pennsylvania.

Photo: Getty Images