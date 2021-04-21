Body Cam Footage Shows Ohio Cop Fatally Shooting Knife-Wielding 16-Year-Old

Authorities in Ohio released dramatic body camera footage showing the moment an officer opened fire, fatally shooting a 16-year-old who was armed with a knife. Officers with the Colombus Police Department were dispatched to a 911 call about a fight involving individuals armed with knives.

As the officers arrived at the scene, they encountered several people arguing in the driveway of a home. As the officers approached, one of the girls, identified as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, shoved another girl to the ground. Bryant then moved towards another person, armed with a knife. That's when one of the officers opened fire, striking Bryant multiple times.

Officers rushed to her aid but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

After the fatal shooting, the department vowed to be transparent during a news conference on Tuesday (April 20) night in which they released edited body camera footage from the officer who opened fire. Officials said they will release the rest of the footage in the coming days.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT