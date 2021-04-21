Brad Paisley, Eric Church & More Set For Billy Gibbons Tribute

Several stars are coming together to pay tribute to ZZ Top founding member Billy Gibbons during America Salutes You presents "A Tribute To Billy Gibbons" in Nashville this May 16, and the live concert will help support the military, veterans and first responder charities.

Taking the stage on May at Nashville's Grande Ole Opry House to celebrate Gibbon's career and contributions are Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Travis Tritt, Ronnie Milsap, Dennis Quaid, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe, Lucinda Williams, Tim Montana, Guthrie Trapp and other surprise guests.

According to a press release, to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the live audience in attendance will be at reduced capacity and socially distanced. And, in a statement, America Salutes You Executive Producer Bob Okun explained of the upcoming show, "What an honor it is for the America Salutes You benefit concert series 2021 to kick off at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville honoring Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top for his 50+ years of amazing entertainment and philanthropic work. This live to tape broadcast show will be distributed nationally to raise awareness and funds for the best in class non-profit charities assisting our front line heroes."

All public donations, which can be made via the America Salutes You website, will be made to organizations supporting the military, veterans and first responders including ThanksUSA, CreatiVets, the USO, and First Responders Children's Foundation.