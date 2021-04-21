Cher Says She's 'Not A Cher Fan' While Looking Back At Her Biggest Hits
By Emily Lee
April 21, 2021
It turns out Cher's biggest critic is actually herself. Despite the 74-year-old's numerous hits, Cher revealed she's "not a big Cher fan" during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
While looking back at her catalog, Cher told Stephen Colbert she's "done some good things" and has "some things that I'm proud of" over the course of her career. She cited 'Song for the Lonely' and 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Me' as two of her favorites from her own catalog. She also added that she's "pretty proud of the Mamma Mia[cover] album, even though people kind of scoffed. I think I did a good job of interpreting the songs."
Cher explained the reason she isn't her own biggest fan is that she feels she "wasn't a good singer in the beginning" of her career. "That's why it's hard for me to hear those songs," she added.
The 'Strong Enough' singer also recalled the first time she heard her iconic 'I've Got You Babe' duet with the late Sonny Bono. Though she said the song has "a place of honor always" amongst her extensive catalog, Cher admitted she didn't love the song the first time Bono played it for her. "He woke me up and he said, 'OK, sing this,' and he started to play, 'I've Got You, Babe,'" Cher recalled of her former husband. "And I said, 'This is a stupid song, I'm going back to bed." The track, of course, went on to be one of the biggest hits of her career.
