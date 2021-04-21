Cher Says She's 'Not A Cher Fan' While Looking Back At Her Biggest Hits

It turns out Cher's biggest critic is actually herself. Despite the 74-year-old's numerous hits, Cher revealed she's "not a big Cher fan" during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While looking back at her catalog, Cher told Stephen Colbert she's "done some good things" and has "some things that I'm proud of" over the course of her career. She cited 'Song for the Lonely' and 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Me' as two of her favorites from her own catalog. She also added that she's "pretty proud of the Mamma Mia[cover] album, even though people kind of scoffed. I think I did a good job of interpreting the songs."

Cher explained the reason she isn't her own biggest fan is that she feels she "wasn't a good singer in the beginning" of her career. "That's why it's hard for me to hear those songs," she added.