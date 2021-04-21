Feedback

Ex-Cop Facing 122 Counts Of Child Molestation Jailed Over New Allegations

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2021

A former police officer in Pennsylvania facing 122 charges of child molestation is back in jail after a judge revoked his bondJames Carey, 53, was arraigned April 7 and promptly released after posting a $10,000 bond. The following day, prosecutors filed a petition to have Carey's bail increased, calling him a "danger to the community."

Carey, who worked for the Warminster Township Department, is accused of sexually assaulting at least four boys between 1988 and 2000. During his time with the department, Carey worked in multiple schools serving as the D.A.R.E. officer. After retiring from the police force, he got a job as a substitute bus driver.

On Tuesday (April 20), prosecutors made their case in front of President Judge Wallace Bateman, arguing that Carey's status as a retired police officer made him a flight risk and allowed him to carry a gun anywhere in the state. They also said they have new allegations against Carey but did not provide details.

"Carey made sure to design circumstances to be around children, using his authority," First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He still has that ability to ingratiate himself in victims' lives."

Jude Bateman agreed that Carey's original bail was "woefully inadequate" and ordered him held on a $250,000 cash bond until his trial. Carey was remanded into police custody and remained behind bars as of Wednesday.

Photo: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

