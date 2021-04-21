Kacey Musgraves' New Album Is Set For Release Later This Year

Kacey Musgraves' new album is scheduled to drop later this year and details surrounding its release have surfaced.

On Tuesday (April 20), Billboard reported that the country titan's fifth studio album will drop via a joint release from Interscope Records and UMG Nashville. The partnership will see the entities team up to collaborate on marketing, radio promotion and international marketing. The follow-up to her Grammy-winning Golden Hour will see her reunite with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian from that set. "I mean, looking at the list of songs, we have some that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land," she told Rolling Stone in February. "We've got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe."

"Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless," John Janick, Interscope Geffen A&M chairman & CEO, said in a statement. "We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world."

Meanwhile, UMG Nashville CEO & chairman Mike Dungan added, "This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit."