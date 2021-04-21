Feedback

Meghan Markle Reached Out To Chrissy Teigen After Loss Of Baby Jack

By Emily Lee

April 21, 2021

Before Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle were two of the most famous women in the world, they were both getting their start in Hollywood as models on the game show Deal or No Deal. Though they had fallen out of touch over the years, Chrissy was always quick to come to Meghan's defense whenever she faced backlash as a member of the Royal Family. In a recent appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! after show, Chrissy revealed the pair were back in touch after Meghan reached out following the death of Chrissy's infant son Jack.

"Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected," Chrissy said. "She had written me about baby Jack. She is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

Chrissy suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks last September. Though it was not publicly known at the time, Meghan had also suffered a miscarriage just a few short months later. She would later go on to write about the heartbreaking experience in a New York Times op-ed later that fall.

Meghan's kindness has left Chrissy baffled by the criticism the Duchess of Sussex has received since joining the Royal Family three years ago. "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are," she said.

Chrissy also discussed Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah, revealing she had spoken with Meghan after it aired. "I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy s--- this is big," she said. "I think she's been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

