Miley Cyrus Teases Remix Of The Kid Laroi's 'Without You'

Miley Cyrus is teasing her remix of The Kid LAROI's smash, "Without You."

On Tuesday (April 20), the pop superstar, 28, took to social media to tease a 20-second clip of herself in front of footage of headlines about her dating life. While one headline read, "Miley Cyrus Romance Retrospective: All the Men and Women She's Dated," another read, "What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' Relationship." Cyrus made faces into the camera as the newcomer's lines could be heard in the background: "And I can't take it back, so in the past is where we'll leave it, huh." Cyrus then jumped onto the track with her acoustic version, singing, "So there I go, oh/ Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh/ I'll never find the words to say, I'm sorry/ But I'm scared to be alone."

To amp up the hype, Cyrus recruited TikTok star King Moxu, who appeared shirtless in the frame and offered the star a kiss. No word on when the pop star's remix to the track will drop, but you can find the original on the deluxe SAVAGE version of LAROI's F*ck Love July 2020 mixtape debut.