Rockfield has hosted the likes of Black Sabbath, Queen, Robert Plant, Oasis, Coldplay, and now the beloved farm-turned-studio in the Welsh countryside is getting its own documentary. Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm is slated to premiere next month, and ahead of its release the film's distributor Abramorama is sharing two clips from the project.

In the first (above), Ozzy Osbourne and guitarist Tony Iommi recall how they rehearsed their 1970 album Paranoid at Rockfield. “We didn’t realize what we were doing,” Osbourne confessed in the clip. “We didn’t go, ‘I know, let’s invent heavy metal! It just happened.'” Black Sabbath would go on to record 1990's Tyr and 1992's Dehumanizer there.

In the second (below), Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs tell the story of a brawl between Liam and Noel that happened at Rockfield while they were recording their seminal album, 1995's (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? “That was the story of the band’s life: it would be good one minute and then chaotic the next," Liam lamented.