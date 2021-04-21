Phoenix Police Looking For Suspect Who Carjacked A Teenage Girl At A School
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2021
Phoenix Police officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked a 17-year-old at a local elementary school, reported ABC 15.
The suspect allegedly hit a police car and later stole the vehicle from the teen, who was at an elementary school near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road on Tuesday.
Officers responded to the calls of a suspicious vehicle near 21st Ave and Cactus Road, where a man and a woman were passed out inside the vehicle, possibly sleeping.
Once the officer started asking questions, the driver began driving, and running into the officer's vehicle just before slamming into the cement wall of a nearby home.
The driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot to Shaw Butte Elementary School, where the suspect had taken a 17-year-old girl's car at knifepoint.
#BREAKING: Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly rammed a police vehicle and then carjacked a 17-year-old at knifepoint at a Phoenix elementary school earlier this morning. https://t.co/PL4cFMORpJ pic.twitter.com/pOXa0GuXbu— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 20, 2021
According to police, the teenage girl only suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The man had no contact with students while at the school.
The stolen vehicle is being described as a white 2003 Toyota Avalon with Arizona license plate ATA5DWA.
The suspect is being described as a 30- to 40- year old white man around 5'11" wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans.
Anyone who has any information should call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8466). If anyone sees the vehicle or suspect, do not approach him and call immediately.
