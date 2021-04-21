Popular Supplement Is Recalled Because It Is Actually Viagra

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for two supplements promising drug-free all-natural male enhancement that instead contain the active ingredients in Viagra.

According to a company announcement shared on FDA.gov, "NS NY Distributor Inc is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of Premium Orgazen 7000 and Ginseng Power 5000 capsules to the consumer level."

Analysis by the FDA found the products contain undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil, both of which are known as phosphodiesterase (PDA-5) inhibitors found in FDA approved products aimed to treat male erectile dysfunction, such as Viagra.

The presence of sildenafil and/or tadalafil in Premium OrgaZen 7000 and Giseng Power 5000 makes them unapproved new drugs for which the safety and efficacy has not been established, leading to their recall.

Consumers with underlying medical issues who have taken Premium OrgaZen 7000 capsules and Ginseng Power 5000 that included undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil may experience serious health risks such as lowering blood pressure to potentially life-threatening levels as PDE-5 inhibitors may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs.

Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates. NS NY Distributor Inc said it has not received any reports of serious health issues since the recall, which was announced earlier this month.

Photo: Getty Images