Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot In South Florida: Report

By Peyton Blakemore

April 21, 2021

Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being shot during an attempted robbery.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Blue, who is a member of the Miami group Pretty Ricky, was shot in Davie, Florida on Wednesday (April 21).

In a statement to the outlet, his team said Blue is currently in "critical condition" after being "attacked by two armed robbers at the Sparez Bowling Alley" where he was attending a release party for his new single. They added, Blue is now “fighting for his life” after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Following news of the shooting, The Shade Room shared new details surrounding the shooting. Authorities told the outlet, "two victims were in the parking lot of the bowling alley next to their cars when two unknown suspects approached them, and an altercation erupted. That led to the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace, and one of the suspects fired a firearm hitting one of the victims in the left shoulder area."

Sources confirmed to TSR that Blue was the one injured in the shooting that reportedly took place around midnight.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Stay tuned for more details.

Photo: Getty Images

