Queen Elizabeth Speaks Out For The First Time Since Prince Philip's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth has spoken out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral last Saturday (April 17). In a heartfelt message, which was released by Buckingham Palace on her behalf, the Queen thanked the public for their support.

Queen Elizabeth said she and the other members of the Royal Family have been "deeply touched" by the outpouring of love over the past two weeks. The messages have been even more meaningful to Her Majesty as she is celebrating her first birthday without her husband by her side on Wednesday (April 21).

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate," she wrote. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.