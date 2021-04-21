Feedback

Subaru Recalls Nearly 900,000 Cars Over Engine, Suspension Issues

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2021

Subaru is recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles over two separate issues. The first recall impacts 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.

The car company said the issue stems from a computer that can power the ignition coil even while the vehicle is turned off. That can cause a short circuit, which could result in the car stalling while being driven. Subaru said that owners can bring their vehicles to a dealer to have the software updated and the ignition coil replaced.

The second recall is for an issue with the rear suspension and impacts more than 400,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters. The automaker said that the rear stabilizing bolts can come loose and detach, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will inspect the bolts and tighten any that have come loose and replace any that have already fallen off.

There are no reports of crashes or injuries due to either issue. Subaru said it will start mailing out recall notices in May.

You can check to see if your car under recall by entering the 17-digit vehicle identification number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

