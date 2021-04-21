The National, Julien Baker And More Donate Custom Prizes For Earth Day

Propeller is celebrating Earth Day 2021 by launching the Now: Climate Action campaign. The digital marketing agency teamed up with over a dozen artists, including The National, Julien Baker, The Head And The Heart, Young The Giant, to get fans excited about climate initiatives.

Partnering artists "create custom items and experiences to incentivize fans to take much needed action including: signing petitions and getting involved with organizations, making donations, planting trees, offering a five-week course on how to reduce carbon emissions, and much more," says a press release. "Fans earn credits for each action taken and each credit is an entry to win the artist prize."

A-Trak, Beach Bunny, Julien Baker, Kill The Noise, Lord Huron, The Head And The Heart, The Midnight, The National, Young The Giant designed custom Solé Bicycles for the campaign, while AC Slater, Bob Moses, Craze, Lauren Ruth Ward and Lawrence are offering prizes and virtual experiences, and Lil Dicky is offering a trip to an exotic location to see the impacts of climate change firsthand.

“Climate change is only going to be solved with sustained attention and pressure from all of us, and we see this campaign as a way to help energize the movement,”Propeller founder Brandon Deroche said in a statement. “Propeller builds campaigns around the most pressing issues of our time, and creates opportunities for anyone -- artists, influencers and fans alike -- to get involved and use their platform for good.”

See some of the prizes below.