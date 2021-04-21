Feedback

Waka Flocka Flame Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Donald Trump

By Hayden Brooks

April 21, 2021

Waka Flocka Flame was honored for his charity work in his hometown of Atlanta.

On Friday (April 16), the rapper was acknowledged for his work by his pastor and mentor, Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw, who presented him with a lifetime achievement award certificate and a medal. The former, which was signed by former President Donald Trump before he left office in January, recognizes Waka's "lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service," as per TMZ. Waka previously served as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit organization, Daughter of Destiny, which helps women with employment, food, housing and inner healing.

"I just wanna thank President Trump for recognizing me," he said on-camera after Outlaw put the medal on him. "Thank Bridget, just thank everybody that loves me just enough to love me back and do everything that I wanted to do that was genuine.”

Over on Instagram, Waka also showed Trump some love, writing, "S/O to my president!!"

Photo: Getty Images

Waka Flocka Flame

