Bank Teller Swindles $32,000 From 90-Year-Old Man In Detroit, Feds Say

Federal authorities have charged a Detroit bank teller who’s accused of swindling an elderly man of more than $32,000.

Alan Lee Hardy, 37, faces one count of bank fraud, according to a Department of Justice press release issued Wednesday (April 21). The indictment alleges that in August of 2016, Hardy “defrauded a victim’s account of at least $32,000 in a single withdrawal” while he worked as a teller at a Chase Bank located on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

The victim was more than 90 years old at the time and has not received compensation as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

“Elders are among the most vulnerable members of our society,” Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said in the release. “They are often seen as an easy target by those who seek to take advantage of them. My office is committed to bringing those who prey on our seniors to justice.“

The U.S. Secret Service and the Novi Police Department conducted the investigation.

“Every year millions of elderly Americans are victims of theft and fraud,” Novi Police Chief David Molloy said in the release. “I’m very proud of the efforts of our detectives and task force officers who investigated this case and were committed to seeing justice prevail. The relationships the Novi Police Department has with our federal partners affords us additional resources in identifying and prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable population.”

Photo: Getty Images