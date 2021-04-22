Dave Matthews Band Announces Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Dave Matthews Band fans will be able to see the group perform live this year as the band has confirmed rescheduled dates for their 2021 tour.

The band announced that the tour will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC, and make stops in cities across the country including two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gilford NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many dates have been rescheduled, including the addition of new shows in Tampa and Denver.

Dave Matthews Band will also return to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington for their three-night Labor Day run, and will be joined by Dumpstaphunk, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and Mavis Staples throughout the weekend.

For more information on the tour and rescheduled dates, head over to http://tour.davematthewsband.com.