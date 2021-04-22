Feedback

Dave Matthews Band Announces Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

By Taylor Fields

April 22, 2021

Dave Matthews Band fans will be able to see the group perform live this year as the band has confirmed rescheduled dates for their 2021 tour.

The band announced that the tour will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC, and make stops in cities across the country including two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gilford NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many dates have been rescheduled, including the addition of new shows in Tampa and Denver.

Dave Matthews Band will also return to The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington for their three-night Labor Day run, and will be joined by Dumpstaphunk, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and Mavis Staples throughout the weekend.

For more information on the tour and rescheduled dates, head over to http://tour.davematthewsband.com.

DMB announced their rescheduled tour dates on Earth Day, and to celebrate, the band announced that they are still sticking to their goal to plant one million trees on their tour, and are encouraging fans to help them accomplish their mission. They explained on social media:

"On this #EarthDay, and in keeping with the band’s original plans on the 2020 tour to plant one million trees, the band is proud to once again pledge to plant another Million Trees. Along with support from @docusign and @thedreamingtreewines, the band invites the fans to join them in this mission by adding an optional $2 to their ticket price to plant a tree with @nature_orgas part of TNC’s Plant a Billion Campaign. Fans can learn more about the campaign by visiting the EcoVillage on the tour, curated by @reverb_org, in partnership with DocuSign. More info: http://plantabillion.org/DMB."

Photo: Getty Images

